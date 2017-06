What To Read Next

Cape Town - Former Yizo Yizo and Zone 14 actor Christopher Kubheka, popularly known as “Gunman” has reportedly committed suicide on Monday.

Khubeka was best known for his role as Gunman in popular local TV show Yizo Yizo, where he played along with actors such as Bonginkosi Dlamini, who played Papa Action.

Meanwhile, people have taken to Twitter to send their condolences to his family.