 

You are a traitor if you go to ANC birthday celebrations - Malema

2017-01-05 16:07

James de Villiers, News24

Julius Malema (Dylan Mohlala, Daily Sun)

Cape Town - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema told his Twitter followers on Thursday that those planning to attend the ANC's birthday celebrations this weekend were “traitors”.

The African National Congress is set to hold its 105th birthday in Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

“If you are young and find yourself at Orlando stadium on Sunday then you are a traitor, the unemployed and the poor in Soweto must stay home,” Malema tweeted on Thursday morning.

According to Malema, the birthday celebrations were only for the wealthy.

"[The] #ANC105 is the festival of the rich," he said.

"The Sunday occasion is for the politically connected black elite, it is their opportunity to show off their ill-gotten wealth."

Malema went on to call on the EFF's coalition partners in the of Johannesburg and Tshwane metros to remove all ANC members in the cities' administrations.

"The @MYANC will not reclaim Gauteng, not even in 2019.The @Our_DA must now remove all ANC deployed cadres in the admin of Joburg and Tshwane," a tweet reads.

"The only way to keep them out of power is to remove anything that smells @MYANC in Joburg and Tshwane," Malema said.

