'You must go' - MPs blast Dlamini over Sassa crisis

Cape Town - Opposition parties on Tuesday told Social Development
Minister Bathabile Dlamini to resign during a fiery debate in Parliament on the
social grants crisis.
Dlamini
took to the podium during the debate on Tuesday to cheers from a gallery packed
with ANC Women's League supporters.
After
she finished her speech, opposition MPs took turns to blast Dlamini's handling
of the crisis after failing to answer the Constitutional Court's questions this
week.
IFP MP
Liesl van der Merwe, who tabled the motion for debate, said a dodgy tender and
a rogue minister was at the heart of the issue.
"The
minister has defied the ConCourt, has defied Treasury regulations, has broken
her oath of office, and placed at risk the most vulnerable who she's meant to
protect.
"Is
that enough to get her removed from her position?"
Van Der
Merwe said Dlamini should face sanctions for misleading the portfolio committee
of social development, and that she and her ministry had been
"captured".
It was
yet to be discovered why the department is hell bent on aligning with a
foreign, white-owned company like current grants service provider Cash
Paymaster Services, who "faked their BEE credentials".
She also
said Speaker Baleka Mbete was responsible for protecting Dlamini.
DA MP
Bridget Masango said it was blatantly clear that Dlamini had done all she could
not to produce any new contract before the Constitutional Court for
scrutiny.
"It
is also clear as day that this minister is desperate to ensure that CPS keeps
this lucrative contract at all costs."
She said
SASSA CEO Thokozani Magwaza told the media that Dlamini blocked all his efforts
to report back to the Constitutional Court.
"To
be playing games like this, with 17 million South Africans, at this critical
stage is scandalous and should see her removed immediately."
'Sick
government'
EFF MP
Ntombovuyo Mente said it was only a "sick government" who would put
17 million people in peril.
"We
are facing here the money laundering scheme of CPS, Grindrod and Sassa,"
Mente said.
"The
greatest threat is a minister who is willing to be in contempt of court to keep
a corrupt contract which benefits their friends and families.
She
called on Dlamini to step down with immediate effect.
"A
key government service should not be outsourced. You must go."
IFP MP
Hlengwa had the most fiery of debates, being interrupted multiple times by ANC
MPs on frivolous points of order.
He said
the minister has aided and abetted the crisis for three years. He said Sassa
lied to the court when saying they had the capacity to deal with the
matter, but now they don't.
"The
minister is no longer fit for purpose."
'As
guilty as the minister'
FF Plus MP Pieter Mulder said that, as Dlamini sat there in the House, she was
in contempt of court.
He
called the ANC caucus useless, and
compared the caucus's defence of Dlamini to its defence of President Jacob Zuma
during the Nkandla saga in Parliament.
ANC MP
and social development portfolio committee chairperson Rose Capa defended Dlamini and the ANC.
She said
the country's past caused many black South Africans to be under-educated,
without jobs and dependent on social grants.
Capa
said the department was trying to rectify the mistakes, but opposition MPs are
trying to come up with new options instead of allowing them to work.
Agang SA MP Andries Plouamma
said they should not take Capa seriously, as she is "as guilty as the
minister".
He said Capa was serving as a security guard to protect
the minister. Plouamma said Dlamini was
the worst minister ever produced by the ANC.
APC MP
and Scopa chairperson Themba Godi said the minister and Sassa must be held
personally responsible for the "well-orchestrated
ruse".
He said
the scheme must be given to the Post Office, as it is a public institution.