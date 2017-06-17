 

Young couple held on drugs charge

2017-06-17 21:25

Kaveel Singh, News24

Cape Town – A sting operation has led to the arrested of a young couple and discovery of a variety of drugs at a home in Oostersee, Parow, police said on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that on Thursday, an undercover agent indicated that a drug transaction had been completed.

“The police swooped on the premises, after which the money used in the operation was recovered and a variety of drugs were seized.”

Rwexana said police searched the home and found dagga and tablets believed to be ecstasy. They also found methadone, magic mushrooms and golden teachers.

Rwxana said R40 000 cash used during the sting operation was also recovered along with additional cash and documents.

The couple, both aged 23, are expected to appear in the Parow Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of drug dealing.

