 

Youth must fight 'white monopoly capital' - ANCYL KZN leader

2017-02-24 22:55

Nonkululeko Nhlapo, News24

Sihle Zikalala (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Sihle Zikalala (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – The youth must stand together to fight “white monopoly capital”, the ANCYL’s KwaZulu-Natal chairperson said on Friday.

"We are seeing the emergence and arrogance of the white monopoly capital, especially in Johannesburg and Cape Town," Sihle Zikalala told delegates at the league’s ninth provincial congress in Durban.

The opposition was using Chapter 9 institutions to not only fight the president of the ANC, but its entire leadership. White monopoly capitalists were using Zuma’s Nkandla scandal and his allegedly questionably relationship with the Gupta family to discredit him, he said.

Referring to the ANC’s national elective conference in December, he said they could not start by naming candidates when they had not debated their competence and where the ANC was heading.

He encouraged the youth to select their next league leader with care, and emerge from their conference stronger and united.


Read more on:    ancyl  |  durban  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma's decision on Jiba, Mrwebi 'hardly surprising' - DA

2017-02-24 21:48

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: South Africans aren't xenophobic - Jacob Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday February 24 results 2017-02-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 