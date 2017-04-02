 

Zero tolerance against reckless drivers after fatal crashes - traffic police

2017-04-02 13:53

Jenni Evans, News24

(Nielen de Klerk, News24)

Cape Town – Western Cape traffic police have been instructed to arrest drivers endangering the lives of others after a series of fatal collisions since Friday, including one which killed a traffic officer, Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said on Sunday.

"If you are endangering people's lives, you will be arrested and end up behind bars," said Africa, who is grieving the loss of a colleague killed by a drunk driver.

"The time for talking is over," he said.

The traffic officer was driving on the road between Riebeek Kasteel and Riebeek West on Saturday around 14:00 when another vehicle overtook and collided head on with her vehicle.

She died on the spot and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested.

He has been charged with culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.

He is in hospital and the criminal procedures will follow.

Hit-and-run

In addition to this, one pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Mossel Bay on Sunday morning, and on Saturday night a pedestrian was killed on the N7 near Plattekloof.

It all started on Friday night when a light motor vehicle, a bakkie and a truck collided head-on, on the Riviersonderend-Caledon road. The driver and a six-year-old child died in the light motor vehicle, and three people in the bakkie died.

On Saturday, there was another head-on collision on the Theronsberg Pass outside Ceres where two people died.

Yet another head-on collision occurred near Knysna where three people died – the driver in one vehicle, and the driver and passenger in the other.

On Sunday morning on the road between Rawsonville and Worcester, the driver of a light motor vehicle died in a crash with a bakkie.

