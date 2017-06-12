Zille commends efforts in 'biggest disaster rescue operation in SA history'

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille on
Monday commended all those who had helped the thousands caught up in
devastating fires in Knysna.
"What we saw in the last week was an
unprecedented natural disaster that required an unprecedented response," she
said.
"Once again, South Africans have proven their
resilience when faced with difficult situations."
She said the evacuation of at least 10 000
residents from Knysna and surrounding areas, was the biggest disaster rescue
operation in local history, according to disaster management officials.
The fires, which claimed seven lives and destroyed
many people's homes and possessions, spanned at least 100km2.
A team of 1 106 firefighters
from the province and elsewhere rushed to tackle the blaze.
'Truly heart-breaking'
By Monday, all "major life-threatening fires" had been brought under control. Zille
said mop-up operations were ongoing.
She said the provincial cabinet would meet in
Knysna on Wednesday to assess the extent of the damage.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane encouraged
South Africans to continue showing support to Knysna.
"The tourism industry in Knysna is key to job
creation and the economy in this area, and it has naturally taken a severe
blow. Out of tragedy, we must all work together to rebuild lives," he
said.
Maimane spent Monday in Knysna visiting areas
including Concordia, White Location, and Welbedacht.
Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies
took him to the joint operations centre, the headquarters for rescue operations
which she had established.
"The situation is truly heartbreaking. I am told that six people have
lost their lives as a direct result of these fires," Maimane said.
"One man I met [on Monday] has lost both his
wife and his 6-year-old daughter, and the
home they lived in. People's lives, like the landscape itself, lie in
ashes."
Western Cape social development MEC Albert Fritz
would arrive in Knysna later on Monday to get an update on the services being
offered. Teams of social workers were offering trauma counselling to residents.
Social Relief of Distress (SRD) teams were identifying those who needed social relief
and distress grants.
Names of potential recipients had to be given to
the South African Social Security Agency, which was responsible for disbursing
the grants.
SRD grants are a temporary relief measure issued
for three months. An extension of a further three months can be granted in
exceptional cases.