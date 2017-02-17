Zille in denial about racism - Western Cape ANC

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance needs to deal with racism in the Western Cape, the African National Congress said on Friday in reaction to Premier Helen Zille’s state of the province address.

Zille owed the people in the province an apology for the DA’s, “divisive tactics that caused intolerance to rise under her tenure”, ANC Western Cape leader Khaya Magaxa said in a statement.

“Zille must now take full responsibility to actively fight recurring and shocking racism in the Cape. She must advance social cohesion as per her constitutional oath. What we have seen so far is that Zille runs away from this ugly reality.”

Magaxa said Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille had also failed to deal with the problem. He demanded that Zille explain how she would deal with the “rising problem”.

He criticised the DA for closing the GF Jooste hospital in crime and gang-riddled Manenberg as people with knife and gun wounds now had to travel further to seek help.

“The closure in 2013 was advertised to be temporary. Then the present hospital facility and land was offered to Cape Town for the training of Metro Police. Nothing came of that plan either. The building is going to ruin.”

Employment

There was no visible or viable plan to replace the hospital, he claimed.

Zille said in her speech that the Western Cape was beginning to reap the rewards of good governance in education, housing, agriculture, jobs, health, and energy.

She said the Western Cape had the country’s lowest unemployment rate, according to the expanded definition of the term, which includes those who have given up trying to find work.

"Our broad unemployment rate is a full 8.2 percentage points lower than Gauteng, and a full 13.8 points lower than the national figure. The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey figures for the 4th quarter 2016 show that this province has gained 490 000 new jobs since the 4th quarter of 2009, the year we took office," she said.

The national expanded unemployment rate was 35.6% for the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the survey.

Magaxa said the Western Cape government turned a blind eye to the stark inequalities between the poor and advantaged residents in leafy areas.

“No new plan was ever developed by the DA to decisively deal with such problems.”

