 

Zille, provincial cabinet in Knysna to assess fire damage

2017-06-14 05:19

Jenni Evans, News24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille will chair a provincial cabinet meeting in Knysna on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by last week's infernos.

This comes after her public apology for a series of tweets over aspects of colonialism that her party, the DA, sanctioned her for.

Last Wednesday, the DA suspended Zille from all party activities pending disciplinary proceedings. She had to vacate her positions on all DA decision-making structures, including the federal executive, the federal council and the provincial council. She would, however, remain premier.

The visit to the Garden Route town followed the evacuation of at least 10 000 people as high winds fanned flames that destroyed homes and killed seven people. Communications were severely limited and power in some areas was cut.

One of the people who died was firefighter Bradley Richards. He was part of a team of 1 106 firefighters who helped tackle the Southern Cape fires, which also raged in parts of Plettenberg Bay.

Zille visited the area last week. Wednesday's visit would be one of several follow-up visits intended to monitor humanitarian relief and rebuilding efforts and to assess the damage.

After the cabinet meeting, the delegation would visit the Gift of the Givers' base in the town. The charity organisation was among the first to help in Knysna, when it diverted a convoy bringing water to Cape Town, to the town.


Read more on:    helen zille  |  knysna  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Staggering rhino losses show no sign of letting up - IFP

2017-06-13 22:49

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Maimane dragged on Twitter after Zille apology
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 13 results 2017-06-13 23:12 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 