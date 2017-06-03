 

Zille refused to apologise - Mmusi Maimane

2017-06-03 14:12

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Helen Zille (News24)

Helen Zille (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Western Cape premier Helen Zille refused to apologise to the country and the DA for her tweets on colonialism, party leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday. 

Maimane announced that he had decided to suspend Zille after she declined to apologise for her tweets. She remains premier of the Western Cape.

“I asked Ms Zille to tender an unreserved apology to both South Africa and the DA for the damage she has done. Unfortunately, she declined.”

Maimane said it was evident that he and Zille now hold fundamentally different attitudes about the mission the Democratic Alliance needs to accomplish in 2019, and the goals and priorities that flow from this.

“Zille’s social media commentary and public utterances in connection with colonialism undermine our reconciliation project. There is no question that Zille's original tweets and subsequent justifications have damaged our standing in the public mind.”

The DA’s federal committee formally laid charges against Zille for her remarks on colonialism. She was charged with having brought the party into disrepute. 

In one of her tweets she said, “Getting onto a aeroplane now and won't get onto wi-fi so that I can cut off those who think EVERY aspect of colonialism legacy was bad.”

Maimane said Zille has continued to damage the party with various pieces of communication that seek to undermine what it is trying to achieve. 

“Accordingly, the Federal Executive has resolved Zille be suspended from all party related activities until such time as her disciplinary hearing is concluded. A notice of suspension will be served on Zille in this regard.”

Maimane expressed how the decision was not an easy one but, as leader, he said that he was obliged to do what is right for the party and South Africa.

“I have been inspired these past two days by our party's resolve and commitment to effecting good delivery where are in government and to effecting change for the people of our great country.”

He added that the party is determined to take its progress on local governance with its coalition partners to national government which they plan to form in 2019 on the basis of shared values. 

Zille could not be reached for comment. 

She tweeted that the decision from the DA's Federal Executive to suspend her does not comply with the DA's own constitution, which requires that she be given time to make representations on the matter.

Read more on:    helen zille  |  mmusi mai­mane  |  democartic alliance

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eskom failed Thembisile Yende - Vavi

2017-06-03 13:17

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hanover Park 18:47 PM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

Cape Town 05:19 AM
Road name: Hindle Road

More traffic reports
Powerball, Plus Friday June 02 results 2017-06-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 