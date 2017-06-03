 

Zille suspension not enough - ANC Western Cape

2017-06-03 20:04

Paul Herman, News24

(Marco Longari, AFP)

(Marco Longari, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The ANC in the Western Cape says Helen Zille's suspension from DA party duties is not enough, and she must be removed from her position as premier of the province too.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday announced Zille's suspension from party duties pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing for tweets she made about colonialism.

Provincial ANC secretary general Faiez Jacobs told News24 that the decision was long overdue.

"We commend the DA leader for his courage in doing this, but we think it's not enough," Jacobs said on Saturday.

"For too long, Zille's been handled with kid gloves."

Her previous comments on Twitter where she used the term "professional blacks", and once describing black people in the Eastern Cape as "refugees" was evidence she would not change.

Zille's comments have further alienated black voters, and it was an insult to only suspend her from party duties, but not as premier, he said.

"She will not change her spots, so the suspension is not enough."

They called on Zille to be suspended from all her government positions, and for her to resign.

It was Zille's tweets on colonialism that landed her in hot water.

The tweets read: "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc."

Another read, "Getting onto an aeroplane now and won't get onto the wi-fi so that I can cut off those who think EVERY aspect of colonial legacy was bad."

She later apologised for her comments, saying she never intended to defend colonialism.

Maimane told the media on Saturday that he had asked Zille to apologise for her tweets but she refused to do so.

 


Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  helen zille  |  faiez jacobs

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town residents jubilant as rain falls

2017-06-03 20:03

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 13 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 