 

Zille visits fire ravaged Garden Route

2017-06-08 22:12

Jackie Kruger, Netwerk24

Helen Zille. (Jackie Kruger, Netwerk24)

Helen Zille. (Jackie Kruger, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

George - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has been told during a briefing in George that at least one of the fires that ravaged Knysna might have been started intentionally, Netwerk24 reported on Thursday.

At least 10 000 people were evacuated as the fires, fanned by strong winds, raged from Wednesday through to Thursday. 

Zille was briefed at the Eden district municipality’s operations centre about where exactly the fires had started and the extent of the damage.  

After that, she headed to Knysna and Plettenberg Bay, which is now also under threat.

Small window of opportunity

Gerhard Otto, who heads Eden's disaster management, told the premier that those evacuated in Knysna were being housed in halls and other premises. When the fires started, he said, communication was made difficult because Telkom lines were down and there were problems with cellphone reception. They had to resort to email.

Asked by Zille if any of the fires had been set intentionally, Otto said they suspected that arsonists had been responsible for the one at the Kruisfontein plantation. “We are investigating,” he said.  

During the information session, Otto also revealed that a fireman from Plettenberg Bay had sustained 70% burns.  He is being treated in a George hospital. Three people – a couple and their son - died earlier in the day of smoke inhalation at their home in the Elandskraal area.

On the fire fighting efforts, Otto said there had been a small window of opportunity on Thursday when the wind had died down a bit, but the SANDF’s air support hadn’t been on the scene yet.

Large settlements

Among those evacuated were patients at the Knysna Hospital, who were moved to the George Hospital.

The Knysna Hospital itself didn’t burn and should be operational again by Monday, Otto said. Most of the areas surrounding Knysna were without electricity. 

Zille said it was a blessing that large settlements outside Bitou had escaped the flames. She also said the fires were a “freak” occurrence.

"There are people who have lost everything."


Read more on:    helen zille  |  knysna  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Toddler dies on his birthday in Knysna fire

2017-06-08 22:05

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
#KnysnaFire: Zille thanks those at the frontline
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 19:11 PM
Road name: Main Road

Philippi 19:11 PM
Road name: Stock Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, June 7 2017-06-07 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 