 

Zuma addresses Armed Forces Day event

2017-02-21 10:43

Kaveel Singh, News24

Durban - President Jacob Zuma has begun his address at the 6th Armed Forces Day celebrations in Durban.

Zuma was welcomed at Moses Mabhida Stadium just after 10:00 on Tuesday by a traditional military parade.

Speaking to News24 from the main podium area, military spokesperson Marumo Machete said a full day of military demonstrations was planned.

He said that an assortment of military equipment would be on display for the public to observe.

The SANDF has been at Durban's beachfront since last week, giving a number of military demonstrations to the public.

