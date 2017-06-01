Zuma appoints new acting police boss to replace Phahlane

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma has appointed Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba as Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, with immediate effect, the Presidency announced on Thursday.



The acting tenure of Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane came to an end on June 1. Zuma has thanked him for leading the police during his tenure, it said in a statement.

Zuma also congratulated Mothiba, who was the police’s divisional head of management intervention unit, on his new role. He has also wished Mothiba all the success in his new responsibility.

Mothiba is a career policeman with more than 30 years of service and served as Gauteng commissioner before being redeployed to the intervention unit.