 

Zuma 'central' in auctioning off national sovereignty, says SACP

2017-06-04 18:00

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The South African Communist Party on Sunday called for the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority to investigate the leaked emails, which purportedly show ties between President Jacob Zuma, his son Duduzane and the controversial Gupta family.

"The most immediate threat that we are facing is the Gupta linked parasitic network," SACP secretary general, Blade Nzimande told reporters in Johannesburg.

Nzimande was addressing the media following the party's central committee which has been meeting since Friday.

He told the media that the Gupta links emails appeared to look genuine.

Nzimande said no-one had come out to say the emails were false and that no action had been taken against the media as yet.

The emails leaked to the Sunday Times and City Press indicate that the family has influence over Zuma, his family, Cabinet and several state-owned entities.

SPECIAL REPORT: #GuptaEmails

'Parasitic plundering'

The family allegedly offered former finance deputy minister, Mcebisi Jonas, and former African National Congress MP, Vytjie Mentor, Cabinet posts.

The emails have also alleged that Zuma and his family have an intention to leave SA and settle in Dubai.

Nzimande said it didn't "look good" that Zuma and his son were implicated in the leaked emails.

"We can no longer just fool around when in fact the country is faced with what is potentially a very serious threat," he said.

He added that "the sheer scale of corporate capture and parasitic plundering of public resources by the Gupta network becomes more and more evident.

"Sadly, and even more concerning, the central role of President Zuma and his son Duduzane in this auctioning off our national sovereignty is also increasingly apparent.

"An independent judicial commission of inquiry into state capture should be established, immediately."

He also added that "dark threats" had been made in the ANC NEC meetings.

"The issue of threats doesn't start now. People have died in KZN, councillors have been killed. Once you start making physical threats then that means you have run out of ideas," he said.

Nzimande said the rate at which the ANC was declining, the party may not retain its electoral majority in 2019 and that further organisational fragmentation cannot be ruled out.

The SACP is preparing for its elective conference in July, at which it would likely decide whether or not to contest the 2019 elections on its own, instead of backing the ANC.

Read more on:    sacp  |  anc  |  jacob zuma  |  blade nzimande  |  johannesburg  |  politics  |  gupta emails  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Public Protector to investigate Dlamini-Zuma's ' VIP protection'

2017-06-04 16:35

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hanover Park 18:47 PM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

Cape Town 05:19 AM
Road name: Hindle Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 