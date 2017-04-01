 

Zuma did not cancel Kathrada memorial, says presidency

2017-04-01 19:12

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

President Jacob Zuma (File, Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

President Jacob Zuma (File, Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma was not involved in the planning, or in the cancellation of the memorial service of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, the presidency said on Saturday.

"The Presidency wishes to correct a wrong impression that has been created in the public domain that President Jacob Zuma cancelled the memorial service that he had declared for stalwart Mr Ahmed Kathrada. This is not true," presidency spokesperson, Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement on Saturday.

Ngqulunga said Zuma declared a special official funeral for the late stalwart and directed government to organise an official memorial service, to be addressed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on behalf of government.

"As is publicly known, the President did not attend the funeral and was not going to attend the memorial service either, respecting the wishes of the family," he said.

Ngqulunga said any impression created that Zuma cancelled or ordered the cancellation was "erroneous and unfortunate".

Kathrada died on Tuesday morning, and his funeral service was held at West Park cemetery in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Zuma was asked by Kathrada’s family not to attend the funeral.

The memorial comes at a politically heated time, following a cabinet reshuffle by Zuma during which he fired Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

The memorial was originally to be held jointly by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and the SA Communist Party, however following the cancellation of a state memorial, the Gauteng ANC also joined in on the commemoration ceremony.

On Friday, the foundation and party indicated their shock that the memorial by the state for Kathrada – due to take place on Saturday morning in Soweto - had been indefinitely postponed.

On Saturday, government communications said it had to cancel the official memorial service as it could not agree with the family.

Just over a year ago, Kathrada wrote a letter to Zuma asking him to step down.

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  ahmed kathrada  |  johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UCT considers legal options as fees sit-in continues

2017-04-01 18:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA speaks about Kathrada - 'a man of integrity'

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 31 results 2017-03-31 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 