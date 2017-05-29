Zuma due back in Parliament on Wednesday

Cape Town - After facing a call for his removal over the weekend,
President Jacob Zuma will no doubt hear it again on Wednesday.
This time it won't be from members
of his own party, but from the
opposition. Zuma will present the presidency's budget to Parliament at the
start of a debate for which approximately six hours have been scheduled.
On Thursday, Zuma will reply to
the debate. Last year, he delivered it to empty opposition benches. This debate
will bring to an end the hard slog through each and every state department's
budget that MPs heard over the past two weeks.
On Tuesday, Speaker Baleka
Mbete will present Parliament's budget to both the National Assembly and National
Council of Provinces.
On Tuesday morning, the
portfolio committee on communications will get a briefing from Parliament's
legal services about the recommendations of the ad hoc committee that
investigated the SABC board.
The briefing will focus on recommendations
the committee has to implement. The DA will in all likelihood raise the matter
of prosecuting people who lied to the ad hoc committee.
According to DA MP Phumzile van
Damme, Parliament's legal services has 60 days after the adoption of the ad hoc
committee's report to identify those who may have lied to the committee. The
deadline is June 5.
Van Damme said it appeared
during the inquiry that Public Service and Administration Minister Faith
Muthambi, formerly communications minister, and former SABC board chairpersons
Ellen Tshabalala, Ben Ngubane and Obert Maguvhe "gave contradictory
evidence or may have misled Parliament".
"We trust that at this
meeting, legal services will provide full details of the outcome of its
investigation, provide the names of the individuals who misled the inquiry
and/or provided false information, and when criminal charges will be
laid," Van Damme said.
Muthambi has indicated that she
intends to take the report on judicial
review.
On Tuesday, the standing
committee on public accounts (Scopa) will interrogate coal supply agreements
between Eskom and Tegeta.