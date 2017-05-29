 

Zuma due back in Parliament on Wednesday

2017-05-29 22:46

Jan Gerber, News24

President Jacob Zuma. (Waldo Swiegers, Bloomberg)

President Jacob Zuma. (Waldo Swiegers, Bloomberg)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - After facing a call for his removal over the weekend, President Jacob Zuma will no doubt hear it again on Wednesday.

This time it won't be from members of his own party, but from the opposition. Zuma will present the presidency's budget to Parliament at the start of a debate for which approximately six hours have been scheduled.

On Thursday, Zuma will reply to the debate. Last year, he delivered it to empty opposition benches. This debate will bring to an end the hard slog through each and every state department's budget that MPs heard over the past two weeks.

On Tuesday, Speaker Baleka Mbete will present Parliament's budget to both the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces.

On Tuesday morning, the portfolio committee on communications will get a briefing from Parliament's legal services about the recommendations of the ad hoc committee that investigated the SABC board.

The briefing will focus on recommendations the committee has to implement. The DA will in all likelihood raise the matter of prosecuting people who lied to the ad hoc committee.

According to DA MP Phumzile van Damme, Parliament's legal services has 60 days after the adoption of the ad hoc committee's report to identify those who may have lied to the committee. The deadline is June 5.

Van Damme said it appeared during the inquiry that Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi, formerly communications minister, and former SABC board chairpersons Ellen Tshabalala, Ben Ngubane and Obert Maguvhe "gave contradictory evidence or may have misled Parliament".

"We trust that at this meeting, legal services will provide full details of the outcome of its investigation, provide the names of the individuals who misled the inquiry and/or provided false information, and when criminal charges will be laid," Van Damme said.

Muthambi has indicated that she intends to take the report on judicial review.

On Tuesday, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) will interrogate coal supply agreements between Eskom and Tegeta.

 

Read more on:    phumzile van damme  |  jacob zuma  |  baleka mbete

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Janusz Walus 'stripped of his South African citizenship'

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: 5 outcomes of ANC NEC meeting
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strandfontein 20:08 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Cape Town 16:00 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, 27 May 2017-05-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 