Zuma due back in Parliament on Wednesday

Cape Town - After facing a call for his removal over the weekend, President Jacob Zuma will no doubt hear it again on Wednesday.

This time it won't be from members of his own party, but from the opposition. Zuma will present the presidency's budget to Parliament at the start of a debate for which approximately six hours have been scheduled.

On Thursday, Zuma will reply to the debate. Last year, he delivered it to empty opposition benches. This debate will bring to an end the hard slog through each and every state department's budget that MPs heard over the past two weeks.

On Tuesday, Speaker Baleka Mbete will present Parliament's budget to both the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces.

On Tuesday morning, the portfolio committee on communications will get a briefing from Parliament's legal services about the recommendations of the ad hoc committee that investigated the SABC board.

The briefing will focus on recommendations the committee has to implement. The DA will in all likelihood raise the matter of prosecuting people who lied to the ad hoc committee.

According to DA MP Phumzile van Damme, Parliament's legal services has 60 days after the adoption of the ad hoc committee's report to identify those who may have lied to the committee. The deadline is June 5.

Van Damme said it appeared during the inquiry that Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi, formerly communications minister, and former SABC board chairpersons Ellen Tshabalala, Ben Ngubane and Obert Maguvhe "gave contradictory evidence or may have misled Parliament".

"We trust that at this meeting, legal services will provide full details of the outcome of its investigation, provide the names of the individuals who misled the inquiry and/or provided false information, and when criminal charges will be laid," Van Damme said.

Muthambi has indicated that she intends to take the report on judicial review.

On Tuesday, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) will interrogate coal supply agreements between Eskom and Tegeta.