 

Zuma forges ahead with presidential programme

2017-05-28 20:53

Jenni Evans, News24

President Jacob Zuma (Gallo Images)

President Jacob Zuma (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma will forge ahead with his presidential programme on Monday with traditional leaders at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng.

The ''Unity in Diversity''-themed indaba will be attended by kings, senior traditional leaders, indigenous leaders, government leaders and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA, the presidency said on Sunday.

They will discuss issues such as the role of traditional leaders in radical economic development and land matters, as well as attempt to resolve controversies over unconstitutional traditional practices.

The unconstitutional practices were not specified, but the Justice Department is running a campaign to stamp out the custom of ''ukuthwala'', where a man and his friends kidnap a woman for marriage. 

Concern is also mounting over the number of young men who die during initiation rites.

Meanwhile, the ANC will brief the media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg at 14:00 on Monday on the outcomes of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held between Friday to Sunday.

A proposal that he leave the top post in the ANC was reportedly put forward at the NEC, following news reports purporting to show that he was planning to set up a second home in the United Arab Emirates.

The presidency denied that he was planning this, but did not elaborate on reports of an email trail that supports claims that his son Duduzane's business partners allegedly had inside government information and paid for overseas trips and hotel stays for government officials and leaders in state-owned companies.

At meetings with traditional leaders, Zuma has in the past emphasised the need to revisit the 1913 cut off date to return black-owned land taken by apartheid and colonial-era administrations.

Read more on:    nec  |  anc  |  jacob zuma  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police task team rescues kidnapped man

2017-05-28 19:59

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 27 May 2017-05-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 