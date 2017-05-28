Zuma forges ahead with presidential programme

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma will forge
ahead with his presidential programme on Monday with traditional leaders at the
Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng.
The ''Unity in Diversity''-themed indaba will be attended by kings, senior
traditional leaders, indigenous leaders, government leaders and the Congress of
Traditional Leaders of SA, the presidency said on Sunday.
They will discuss issues such as the role of
traditional leaders in radical economic
development and land matters, as well as attempt to resolve controversies
over unconstitutional traditional practices.
The unconstitutional practices were not specified,
but the Justice Department is running a campaign to stamp out the custom of ''ukuthwala'', where a man and his friends kidnap
a woman for marriage.
Concern is also mounting over the number of young men who
die during initiation rites.
Meanwhile, the ANC will brief the media at Luthuli
House in Johannesburg at 14:00 on Monday on the outcomes of its National
Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held between Friday to Sunday.
A proposal that he leave the top post in the ANC
was reportedly put forward at the NEC, following news reports purporting to
show that he was planning to set up a second home in the United Arab Emirates.
The presidency denied that he was planning this,
but did not elaborate on reports of an email trail that supports claims that
his son Duduzane's business partners allegedly had inside government
information and paid for overseas trips and hotel stays for government
officials and leaders in state-owned
companies.
At meetings with traditional leaders, Zuma has in
the past emphasised the need to revisit the 1913
cut off date to return black-owned land taken by apartheid and colonial-era
administrations.