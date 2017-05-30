 

Zuma, govt officials return to Elsies with more promises

2017-05-30 22:36

Jenni Evans, News24

A packed community hall where President Jacob Zuma and government officials addressed residents of Elsies River. (Jenni Evans, News24)

A packed community hall where President Jacob Zuma and government officials addressed residents of Elsies River. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Mbalula on Courtney Pieters: 'Parents must take responsibility as guardians'

2017-05-26 10:38

Parents should not be reckless about who looks after their children, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said in Elsies River on Thursday, where the locals are still grieving the murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters. Watch. WATCH

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma and a convoy of government officials descended on Elsies River on Tuesday with a bag full of promises after the murder of Courtney Pieters.

Children and adults packed the Adriaanse Civic Centre, where the memorial service for the three-year-old girl was held two weeks ago. They chuckled as Zuma greeted them in his shaky Afrikaans.

Zuma arrived close to the advertised 14:00 starting time, accompanied by Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. The deputy ministers of sport and police, Gert van der Merwe and Bongani Mkongi, were also in the delegation, as was National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams.

Zuma showed no signs of political bruising as he addressed residents on opposition DA turf. He reiterated how horrified he was by Courtney's murder and said he felt crime in South Africa was very high.

“Enough is enough. We want to work with the community to find solutions,” Zuma said.

Residents were also still reeling after a shooting, apparently gang-related, in nearby Leonsdale on May 1. Rising soccer star Fernando Williams was among four people killed.

Zuma said the ANC's national executive committee had decided that the only way to protect people was for residents to form street committees to look after each other, and to help police find the criminals.

Sisulu asked for a show of hands of all the people who did not own their own home, and then promised that she would find everybody land if they were prepared to build the houses.

“I will find land and have it serviced, and you will come here and build your own houses.”

She claimed gangsters were hampering government's efforts to build houses.

‘Contact me’

Her announcement that she would take Courtney Pieters' mother around Elsies River next week to find a more suitable residence than the room her family was renting, did not go down well with the audience.

They muttered and complained and Sisulu quickly moved on, saying: “Each indigent family should have a house.”

Dlamini explained that R198.7m in social grants was already being paid out in Elsies River. The area had 11 funded and registered early childhood development centres. She announced plans for a women's co-operative, which would make school uniforms and grow vegetables.

Mkongi said nearby Gugulethu would get a mobile police station, which would be delivered on Friday.

Last week, he and Mbalula handed over the mobile police station parked in front of the civic centre.

Residents used their time on the roving microphone to complain about a lack of social workers, particularly at schools, truancy and school drop outs, crime, gangsterism, and bureaucracy for small businesses.

Zuma closed the meeting with an invitation to contact him with any problems and a promise to drop in again, unannounced, to make sure there were improvements.

“If you think I’m not doing anything, contact me. If I don't respond, come to Genadendal. Or in my office. No, Nkandla is too far,” he joked.

“When I am in Parliament come and contact me to say nothing is happening.”

And with a jaunty “mooi bly” (keep well), Zuma left the hall, stopping for selfies and to wave at the people shouting his name.


President Jacob Zuma stops for a selfie with Leonsdale resident Eunice Moss (Jenni Evans, News24)


Read more on:    courtney pieters  |  bongani mkongi  |  jacob zuma  |  lindiwe sisulu  |  cape town  |  housing  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

YCL ready to fight Zuma's 'dogs of war'

2017-05-30 22:36

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: 'Boere boys' get down to Brenda Fassie
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 30 results 2017-05-30 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 