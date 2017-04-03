Zuma has failed the country – Buthelezi

Opposition party leaders gathered in Joburg for a meeting on their motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma. WATCH

Durban - The Inkatha Freedom Party says it supports opposition parties' request to urgently reconvene Parliament to debate removing President Jacob Zuma from power.

"We believe that the president has failed South Africa and we recognise that action must be taken to avert disaster," party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi told reporters on Monday.

The IFP supported the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters' call for a debate of a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

Opposition parties met earlier in the day in Johannesburg to discuss the country's "leadership crisis".

Buthelezi said the IFP participated in the meeting in the interests of peace and change.

Catalyst for change

He said EFF leader Julius Malema had indicated that he spoke to some African National Congress members who claimed they would support a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

He said it would be a futile exercise for opposition parties to come together if ANC MPs were unwilling to effect change and vote with their conscience.

While Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday night was a catalyst for change, it was a chance for ANC MPs to speak for SA.

"Whether or not another vote of no confidence succeeds, it must be attempted, for we must exhaust every avenue to protect our country."

Buthelezi was however apprehensive about condoning a mass march, which he said could bring violence. The IFP discouraged mass mobilisation because it would compromise support from within the ANC.

"The IFP has discouraged the DA from marching for this, which will be seen as a provocative act and the ANC will react accordingly. Believing itself under siege, the ANC will close ranks. Any ANC leader who may have begun listening to their conscience will listen to the louder voice of imminent threats.

"We need to preserve the space for ANC leaders to consider the interests of South Africa. We hope that a motion of no confidence will be birthed from within the majority party."

He said mass action should be a last resort. National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete had not yet responded to the request for the debate.