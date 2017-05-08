 

Zuma must provide houses - Eldorado Park protester

2017-05-08 12:31

Nikita Coetzee and James de Villiers, News24

Protesters have built burning barricades. (Nikita Coetzee, News24)

Protesters have built burning barricades. (Nikita Coetzee, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Violent protests in Eldorado Park on Monday morning were out of desperation for proper housing, one resident said.

"We are protesting because we want houses, we have been living in zozos [shacks] for how many years," Deoline Jacobs told News24.

"You get up to 10 people in one shack; how are the people supposed to live? There is a lot of unemployment first of all and then there's a housing issue. When will it end? When does it stop? When will Zuma actually come down and see Eldos [Eldorado Park] people?"

Protests started early on Monday morning as locals barricaded parts of the N12 and Golden Highway with rocks and burning tyres. The N12 had since been reopened.

- Are you there? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.

Jacobs said they were tired of political leaders making empty promises.

"Our children get sick. There're old people staying in the zozos. I want to know: When are they going to build houses for Eldos, because we are side-lined on this road.

"When voting time comes, they want our votes. They make promises that don't come true for us."

Land

Local government officials had told them there was no land available to build RDP houses, Jacobs said.

"But there is a lot of vacant land around here - a lot of vacant land where they can start to build. We'd really appreciate it.

"Someone from the Parliament must come out, or the housing MEC, must come out and see that there is a need in Eldorado Park."

Promises of housing had been made since 2001, Jacobs said.

Community leader Philip Ratson told News24 that a peaceful protest was planned, but that it turned violent due to the desperation of residents.

"I can't even handle these people as a community leader. So I am just asking people: 'Please man whatever you can see in the community, as councillors, as MECs of housing, can you see the people are really desperate to have houses,'" he said.

Read more on:    johannnesburg  |  protests  |  housing  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: Coligny farmer's house on fire, media assaulted

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
'My son is gone, what about his life?' - distraught father of Coligny teen as murder-accused granted bail
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 12:32 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Wynberg 11:56 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 