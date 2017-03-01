 

Zuma not meeting social development DG - Presidency

2017-03-01 16:49

Paul Herman, News24

Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza has vowed that the agency will meet payment obligations. (Paul Herman, News24)

Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza has vowed that the agency will meet payment obligations. (Paul Herman, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The social development director general is not meeting President Jacob Zuma to discuss the social grants crisis, the Presidency said on Wednesday.

Director-General Zane Dangor asked the portfolio committee on social development to be excused from Wednesday’s sitting to discuss the grants crisis, as the Presidency had summoned him.

Dangor told journalists after the meeting that he was not sure of the details of the Presidency's request.

Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said the president did not meet directors general of departments, but only ministers.

"On Sassa or department of social development matters, he speaks to Minister Bathabile Dlamini," Ngqulunga said.

"The minister is keeping the president briefed on developments regarding the Sassa matter. The president is keen that social grant beneficiaries should not be inconvenienced on April 1, 2017."

Dangor said there had been a misunderstanding, and he wasn't summoned to speak to Zuma, but to his spokesperson. He said the hurried way in which he asked to leave the meeting was misunderstood.

"You know when the presidency calls, you've got to answer."

Constitutional Court application

Dangor said the department intended filing a supplementary report with a statement of intent to the Constitutional Court.

This related to the SA Social Security Agency’s application to the Constitutional Court for advice on how to pay millions of social grants recipients from April 1.

Dlamini always supported the statement of intent report, he said in answer to a question from News24.

Sassa withdrew its application less than 24 hours after filing it at 17:00 on Tuesday, because it made a mistake in its papers, spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said on Wednesday.

Dangor said the absence of current Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza had nothing to do with the application being withdrawn.

As far as he knew, Magwaza was ill, and not suspended, as reported in the media, he told News24.

Read more on:    sassa  |  jacob zuma  |  social grants

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN premier vows to clamp down on corruption

2017-03-01 16:27

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Store owner fires back at would-be robbers, kills one

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday February 28 results 2017-02-28 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 