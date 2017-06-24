Zuma opens new police station in Lusikisiki

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma rounded off a fraught week with a visit to Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape on Saturday to give the community a chance to tell him what is bothering them.

The government also unveiled a new police station in the community.

Zuma was accompanied by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, with whom he also recently paid a visit to Elsie's River in the Western Cape to unveil a mobile police station.

Zuma listened to residents complain about crime and gangsterism in the area during the community meeting.

Zuma kept his schedule, undaunted by a Constitutional Court judgment that clarified that the Speaker of the National Assembly is constitutionally permitted to hold a motion of no confidence in the president by secret ballot.

Earlier this week, the presidency noted that Lusikisiki is one of the areas hardest hit by crime in South Africa, with a gang called ''Amavondo'' terrorising the community.

The presidency noted that the schools and roads in the area also need attention, and that Zuma was concerned about the slow pace of delivery in remote rural communities such as Lusikisiki.

Zuma was also expected to visit the St Elizabeth Hospital for a guided tour, as well as the SA Social Security Association's facilities.







