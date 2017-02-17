 

Zuma promises end to university fee uncertainty

2017-02-17 22:25

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Protesting students. (News24)

Protesting students. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma on Friday promised students that uncertainty about university fees will end this year.

“We are dealing with the matter. I want to believe that this year will be the only year that we are going to have uncertainty until this time. Government is going to ensure it takes responsibility,” he said during an interview broadcast on 206 community radio stations.

Government would have to fund students, at least for this year.

“There should be no crisis. The minister of finance (Pravin Gordhan), who will present a budget very soon, will be able to indicate that students will be able to go to school this year.”

The Commission of Inquiry into Higher Education and Training (Fees Commission) is expected to release its findings by the middle of the year. It is investigating the feasibility of free tertiary education in South Africa. It was established in January 2016, following widespread protests on campuses to demand free tertiary education.

“The report must help us solve the problem,” he said.

Zuma extended the commission’s deadline to June 30. He received its interim report in November 2016.

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  university fees

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eastern Cape dept to probe bungled classroom building project

2017-02-17 22:25

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 22:41 PM
Road name: N1 Both Ways

Both Ways
Glencairn 22:37 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 