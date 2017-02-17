Zuma promises end to university fee uncertainty

Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma on Friday promised students that uncertainty about university fees will end this year.

“We are dealing with the matter. I want to believe that this year will be the only year that we are going to have uncertainty until this time. Government is going to ensure it takes responsibility,” he said during an interview broadcast on 206 community radio stations.

Government would have to fund students, at least for this year.

“There should be no crisis. The minister of finance (Pravin Gordhan), who will present a budget very soon, will be able to indicate that students will be able to go to school this year.”

The Commission of Inquiry into Higher Education and Training (Fees Commission) is expected to release its findings by the middle of the year. It is investigating the feasibility of free tertiary education in South Africa. It was established in January 2016, following widespread protests on campuses to demand free tertiary education.

“The report must help us solve the problem,” he said.

Zuma extended the commission’s deadline to June 30. He received its interim report in November 2016.