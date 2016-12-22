 

Zuma saddened by death of soldier killed in rebel attack

2016-12-22 22:35

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

(File, Nickolaus Bauer, via Twitter)

Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma has expressed sadness at the death of South African soldier Rifleman Moalosi Mokhothu, the Presidency said on Thursday.

Mokhuthu died on Monday during a gunfight with rebels in North Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was part of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Congo (MONUSCO), which is employed in the DRC for a peacekeeping mission.

"We have learned with shock and sadness of the fall of our dedicated, brave and patriotic young soldier. We are proud of him,” Zuma said in a statement.  

“He died fighting for peace and stability in our continent. He paid the ultimate price for peace. We are deeply saddened. We salute him for his courage and his contribution will never be forgotten.

"On behalf of government and all South Africans, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and colleagues. Our prayers and thoughts are with them in this difficult period. May his soul rest in peace.” 

