Zuma suffered a body blow with Hawks ruling – Vavi’s new federation

Cape Town – A high court ruling setting aside the appointment of Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza is a setback for President Jacob Zuma, a new workers’ federation, spearheaded by former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said

"This is a body blow to President Zuma’s drive to create a kleptocractic state," the union federation said in a statement on Saturday.

"We have argued that President Zuma and his cronies in Cabinet and the ANC NEC … are hell-bent on driving our country along the road to a full-blown predatory state where there will be no accountability or any shred of morality or rule of law."

The High Court in Pretoria on Friday set aside Ntlemeza's appointment declaring it unlawful and invalid.

The federation, to be officially launched in April, said Zuma suffered one of his biggest setbacks since the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.

It claimed that Zuma would "delay and frustrate" the appointment of a judicial commission to probe the allegations contained in that report on the controversial Gupta family. Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe was named in the report.

Molefe was appointed as a member of parliament for the ANC in February.

The federation said the high court ruling justifies its position that South Africa is going through its worst crisis.

"We are on autopilot as the leaders long ago stopped... think[ing] about the interests of South Africa’s main victims of apartheid and capitalist exploitation," the federation said.

The federation also welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling on Friday that Cash Paymaster Systems (CPS) continue distributing social grants for a year.

"[But we] deplore the fact that a private company, CPS, was able to hold a gun to the head of South Africa’s most vulnerable people and use them as a bargaining chip so that it could continue to make profit."

At a press briefing in March, Vavi said the new federation will be named at its launch in April.

He claimed that the federation already has 21 unions that have signed-up, representing a total of 684 865 workers.

This would make the union the second largest union in South Africa, after Cosatu, when it is launched.

