 

Zuma takes questions on Muthambi, Motsoeneng and SAA

2017-08-31 20:52

Jan Gerber, News24

President Jacob Zuma during the National Assembly meeting on August 31, 2017 in Cape Town. (Gallo Images)

President Jacob Zuma during the National Assembly meeting on August 31, 2017 in Cape Town. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma didn’t answer why he is "always associated with incompetent and corrupt characters" like former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi and former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Furthermore, he doesn’t blame South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni for the airline’s woes, but admits that SAA has "never been on top of the world".

During Thursday’s question session with Zuma in the National Assembly, DA leader Mmusi Maimane asked Zuma about the proclamation he signed allowing the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to investigate the SABC. 

In his follow up question, Maimane said SABC’s problems are also found at other state owned enterprises.

He said Myeni is a "close associate" of Zuma.

"You have taken poor people’s money to subsidise SAA which is run by your close associate," Maimane said. 

Maimane asked if it isn’t time to remove Myeni.

'You can blame many people'

In response, Zuma said, "Firstly, the specific company you’re referring to…" he said, interrupted by a cough, "- the South African Airways - this company has never been on top of the world".

He said the airline’s problems started "long before the people working there now" and the problems can’t be blamed on one person. 

"I don’t think you can blame anyone. You can blame many people," said Zuma.

He did not refer to Myeni by name. 

"The president can’t stand there and lie," said EFF MP Godrich Gardee, with his colleague Hlengiwe Hlophe chiming in, "SAA is now going under because of your girlfriend, baba!"

After the resulting points of order, Agang MP Andries Tlouamma reverted back to the original topic – the SABC. He said Muthambi, now minister of public service and administration, and Motsoeneng, "left the SABC in tatters".

Also read: I am more dangerous outside the SABC - Motsoeneng

"Why are you always associated with incompetent or corrupt characters?" Tlouamma asked.

"When will you fire Faith Muthambi?"

While Tlouamma was speaking, Muthambi, in a rare appearance in Parliament, smiled broadly. 

"I’m not firing the honourable Muthambi. I have not made that decision," Zuma said.

'Defending a criminal'

In early March, the National Assembly adopted the report of the ad hoc committee that investigated the SABC board, which found Muthambi "incompetent" and recommended that Zuma reconsider her appointment as minister of communications.

Read: Muthambi, Motsoeneng haunts SABC board interviews

Later that month, during the contentious late night Cabinet reshuffle, he appointed her to her current position.

Since then, Muthambi’s name cropped up on a list by Parliament’s legal services on people who might have misled Parliament during their testimony before the ad hoc committee.  

The EFF was not satisfied that Zuma answered Tlouamma’s question and protested loudly.

Pointing directly at Zuma, Gardee said, "You’re going to give an answer here, baba."

Zuma laughed.

During the subsequent tiff with deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli, EFF leader Julius Malema bellowed to Tsenoli, "You are defending a criminal of note." 

He said Tsenoli is preventing the MPs from doing their job.

"Honourable deputy speaker, you cannot defend a criminal!"

Tsenoli ordered that Gardee, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Malema leave the House, which they did, followed by the rest of the EFF caucus, while Zuma stood serenely behind the podium.


Read more on:    saa  |  sabc  |  faith muthambi  |  jacob zuma  |  hlaudi ­motsoeneng

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Body of woman found wrapped in black plastic sheet

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
'I want you journalists to be regulated' - the best Motsoeneng quotes from briefing
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, August 30 2017-08-30 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 