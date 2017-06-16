 

Zuma throws shade with some Shakespeare

2017-06-16 15:39

News24 Correspondent

President Jacob Zuma. (Waldo Swiegers, Bloomberg)

President Jacob Zuma. (Waldo Swiegers, Bloomberg)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ventersdorp - President Jacob Zuma bandied about some of the bard's most famous lines from Julius Caesar and Macbeth during an address to young people in Ventersdorp on Friday.

"You know, if I tell people I never went to school, they don't believe it!" said Zuma in sharing his story of forging an education for himself despite limited opportunities.

"Not a single teacher in South Africa can claim he ever saw this forehead of mine in his/her class. Never!" he declared, chuckling.

"I never went to school because I had problems, but I took a decision to educate myself."

Zuma suggested that he was not intimidated by those who received a formal education. "Tell me today, you are educated, I don't care. I am not worried," he said.

The relaxed-looking president, dressed in a dark suit and red polka-dot tie, said that because he studied for "knowledge, not for the examination," he retains all his information.

He then offered to quote Shakespeare "to prove the point".

Taking suggestions from the crowd, Zuma then delivered an extract from Mark Antony's funeral oration from Julius Caesar, a play known for its commentary on political betrayal.

"I have come here to bury Caesar, not to praise him," quoted the President with gravitas, to the cheers of the crowd.

Revelling in the recital, Zuma then switched to another work and gave a brief synopsis of some of the key events that led up to the power-hungry Macbeth's downfall.

"Macbeth was told by a soothsayer that no one man born of a woman can kill him unless the Birnam Wood moved…. And what happened?

"In some mysterious situation, he was told the Birnam Wood is moving, and he knew that was the end of him because the enemy had taken cover there… [They] took the branches as camouflage. As they moved out they looked like the whole wood was moving…

"While he was in trouble, someone comes and tells him that the wife has just died. What does he say in the soliloquy?"

Zuma then proceeded to deliver Macbeth's lines word perfectly: "She should have died hereafter. There would have been a time for such a word. Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow…"

Zuma's reading problem

In 2013, political analyst Richard Calland criticised the president's reading habits or alleged lack thereof, suggesting: "It's not that he can't read, it's that he doesn't read and he doesn't read the proper stuff; he doesn't read Cabinet briefs, he doesn't read stuff that is the meat and drink of modern, sophisticated government," Calland told the Cape Town Press Club in September of that year.

"It is not easy for one to have such disrespect for our president. The truth is we have a leader who encourages that ... and who is, in many ways, the embodiment of anti-intellectualism."

On Friday, leaving lines from the iconic playwright behind, Zuma nevertheless continued on his poetic bend in inspiring the youth to put education first.

"I wish I was still a youth," he said.

"In this freedom, I would be everything – I would even have the wings to fly…"

He said that new opportunities after apartheid meant local scientists could now go to the moon.

"You must always want to jump and catch the moon…"

While Zuma did not complete formal schooling, independently, he pursued learning.

His official biography on the ANC website describes, in particular, his years of imprisonment on Robben Island as a time which "taught president Zuma and many of his peers many things about our country and struggle. It became a university in the true sense of the word."

Role models

Earlier during Friday's address, Zuma introduced a number of young people attending the ceremony who were being honoured for achievements. One was a woman Zuma reassured the crowd who was, despite her apparently youthful appearance, "a qualified doctor”.

Another was a young man who had invented items including an electronic vuvuzela and automatic shoe polisher.

Zuma also made mention of the need for physical wellbeing for the youth.

"You can be a young person but have the body of an old person because you are not exercising and you are going to get sick."

During his speech, Zuma commented on the court case involving the death of 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu, who died after allegedly being caught stealing sunflowers in Coligny.

According to allegations, the boy broke his neck while jumping off a moving bakkie.

Two farm workers were arrested for the death and subsequently released on bail. Outraged residents burned homes and looted shops in the town.

"The town of Coligny here in North West lost a young person… who was brutally murdered," Zuma said.

"The circumstances of this murder will be determined by the courts and we should allow the law to take its course."

Zuma urged that the death "should unite the people of Coligny in the determination to defeat racism".

Youth Day marks the anniversary of protest action on this date in 1976 by black schoolchildren against the oppressive Bantu education.  The demonstrations were marked by police brutality and violence against the youth.

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  youth day  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police defend controversial protest law in court

2017-06-16 14:46

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 14 2017-06-14 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 