Zuma to award national orders

Cape Town - Olympic medallist Wayde Van Niekerk, the 22 African National Congress political trialists of 1969, and Miltha Calata are some of the South Africans who will receive national orders awards from President Jacob Zuma in April.

Zuma will bestow the 2017 national orders awards on Friday, April 28, the presidency said on Friday.

They will be given to distinguished local citizens and eminent foreign nationals who had played a momentous role toward building a free democratic South Africa and who had also made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans in various ways.

"The National Orders are the highest awards that South Africa bestows, through the President of the Republic upon citizens and members of the international community who have contributed meaningfully towards making the country a free democratic and successful nation, united in its diversity," the presidency said.

The orders include the order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

Van Niekerk, who broke a world record during the 2016 Olympics, will receive the Order of Ikhamanga in gold.

Recipients

Other recipients for the order in silver and bronze are Matthew Brittain, Khaba Mkhize, Sizwe Laurence Ndlovu, Zinjiva Winston Nkondo, John Smith, James Thompson, Professor Jeff Opland, and Arthur Nuthall Fula.

The Order of the Baobab will be presented to Milner Langa Kabane, Getrude Ntlabathi, Pfarelo Rebecca Ramugondo, and Prof Olive Shisana.

The Order of Mapungubwe will be awarded to Prof Fulufhelo Nelwamondo and Siyabulela Lethuxolo Xuza.

Former East Timor president Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao will receive the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo in gold, while Maurice Bogatsu will be awarded in silver alongside Euzhan Palcy.

Struggle heroes and human rights advocates will receive the order of Luthuli, including Calata, David Mbulelo Grootboom, Prof Fatima Meer, Collen Monde Mkunqwana, Zodwa Mofokeng and the 22 ANC political trialists of 1969.

Other recipients of the order include Reginald Oliphant, Neville Rubin, and ANC stalwart Zweli Lucas Sizani.

The ceremony will take place in Pretoria, the presidency said.

