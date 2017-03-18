 

Zuma to co-chair social security committee with Bathabile Dlamini

2017-03-18 18:57

James de Villiers, News24

President Jacob Zuma. (Pic: Karen Bleier, AFP)

Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma on Saturday announced that he will co-chair the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on social security with Minister Bathabile Dlamini, saying it will focus on grant reforms.  

"The [committee] will focus on comprehensive social security reforms with a view to addressing the gaps and weaknesses identified and ensuring the provision of a comprehensive social security for all," he said in a statement. 

"We are proud of our social assistance system and will continue working hard to strengthen it to ensure that it plays its role of alleviating poverty and providing support to orphans and vulnerable children, military veterans, older persons and persons with disabilities," Zuma said.

The committee currently consists of Social Development Minister Dlamini, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters and Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi. 

Zuma said Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi and Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba will now also sit on the committee.

Zuma said he welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling on Friday that Cash Paymaster Systems (CPS) continue distributing social grants for a year, after the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) was unable to insource the services. 

"I want to assure all grant beneficiaries that government will implement the directive of the Constitutional Court and uphold the constitutional rights of the poor and vulnerable in our society," he said.

Read more on:    sassa  |  jacob zuma  |  bathabile dlamini  |  grants crisis

