Zuma to face questions on family benefits, SABC, Manana

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma is due to face another round of questions in Parliament on Thursday when he appears for his quarterly question session.

Zuma did his best to evade tough questions during his last question session on June 22, the same day the Constitutional Court made its ruling on the rules and use of a secret ballot.

This time around, Zuma is set to face another six questions, which includes three softballs from African National Congress MPs, and three from opposition parties.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is set to ask two questions on Thursday. His first is related to family benefits.

State business

Maimane asks if Zuma, as head of Cabinet, has ever instructed or influenced any state department or entity to award contracts to members of his immediate and extended family, or to businesses with ties to his relatives.

ANC MP Ezekiel Kekana will ask if there is any evidence that the G20 embraces the concept of inclusivity, especially with respect to Africa.

Part B of the question asks what G20 development initiatives have started in Africa since SA became co-chair of the G20 Development Working Group.

ANC MP Regina Lesoma will ask what key issues have emerged from the results of the Siyahlola Presidential Monitoring Programme and other support monitoring mechanisms.

Investigating the SABC

Maimane's second question asks why Zuma delayed for more than three months to sign a proclamation for the Special Investigating Unit to investigate the SABC.

SIU head advocate Lekhoa Mothibi said in May it was ready to begin its investigation into the ailing public broadcaster, but Zuma only signed the proclamation on August 25, three months later.

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks will ask what the major achievements of Operation Phakisa are to date.

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezl van der Merwe will ask Zuma if he has taken any steps to investigate senior government officials following Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's defence of former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana.

Dlamini had claimed there "were worse" offenders in high-ranking government positions than Manana, who is currently out on bail for assault.



The sitting will begin at 14:00.