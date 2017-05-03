 

Zuma to meet Vuwani residents

2017-05-03 14:46

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

President Jacob Zuma. (AP, file)

Polokwane - President Jacob Zuma will meet for the first time with disgruntled residents of Vuwani in Limpopo over the weekend.

This comes after Zuma met with Vha Venda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana on Tuesday to discuss the dispute over the municipal demarcation of Vuwani and surrounding areas.

The king's adviser, Jackson Mafunzwaini, told News24 that the king's delegation had met with Zuma on Wednesday.

However, he said the details of their resolution would be released by the two at the planned Sunday community meeting.

"The meeting indeed took place, but the details will be communicated by the king and president during the meeting on Sunday," said Mafunzwaini.

Residents in the area have been up in arms after the Municipal Demarcation Board moved Vuwani and surrounding areas into Lim345, a new Limpopo municipality.

Vuwani residents have been disgruntled since April 2016 after villagers lost a court bid to remain under the Makhado municipality.

More than 20 schools were burnt and schooling disrupted for months during violent protests in 2016.

