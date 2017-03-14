 

Zuma wishes Kathrada well after surgery

2017-03-14 18:54

Tammy Petersen, News24

Fellow former Robben Island inmate Laloo Chiba visited struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada in hospital. (Supplied, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation)

Fellow former Robben Island inmate Laloo Chiba visited struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada in hospital. (Supplied, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation)

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday sent well wishes to struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, who last weekend underwent surgery for a blood clot on the brain.

"We send good wishes to our liberation struggle stalwart and one of our three surviving Rivonia trialists," Zuma said in a statement.

"We urge the nation to keep him and his family in their thoughts and prayers at this time."

The 87-year-old was operated on last Saturday. His foundation confirmed that he was in a stable condition the following day.

It would, however, be "some time" before he fully recovered.

Kathrada was at the time said to be in good spirits, despite being ill prior to the surgery.

He was initially admitted to hospital for dehydration, but doctors later detected the clot, which has been removed.

ahmed kathrada  |  health

