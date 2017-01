“The Shembe Church is one of the biggest and oldest indigenous churches in South Africa. The holy pilgrimage that its adherents will commence today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday) is a very important event in the church's calendar,” Zuma said in a statement.

“We wish the church and its members well as they commence the pilgrimage today (Sunday)."

The Shembe begin each year with a pilgrimage to their holy mountain, Nhlangakazi, in Ndwedwe in the north of Durban.