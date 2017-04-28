 

Zuma’s birthday highlights South Africa’s disparities – Mandela’s granddaughter

2017-04-28 22:16
Ndileka Mandela. (File, City Press)

Ndileka Mandela. (File, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

We are united to defend our democracy - Nelson Mandela's granddaughter

2017-04-27 16:07

Wearing a T-shirt with her grandfather’s name on it, Ndileka Mandela evoked the preamble of the Freedom Charter, which says that the people shall govern, as a reminder that the government leaders could be criticised.WATCH

Cape Town – Former president Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela, on Friday sharply criticised President Jacob Zuma, saying she became uncomfortable with the ANC government when she started her Thembekile Mandela Foundation in 2014. 

Mandela was speaking on Doha-based news broadcaster Al Jazeera’s Upfront actuality show. 

“When we are confronted with the level of abject poverty [when the foundation started work], of children studying in schools that are falling apart in the Eastern Cape, of children with no ablution facilities, of children who miss school when they are menstruating because of a lack of sanitary wear… it is in contrast to what is happening within government,” Mandela said. 

"I will make an example of something that happened recently, R8 million was spent on [Zuma’s] birthday party… that R8 million could’ve built classrooms for schools that are falling apart."

City Press reported that R8m was allegedly spent on Zuma’s birthday celebrations, but the number could not be verified. 

Mandela said Zuma should step down "if the people are calling for that".


Accountability

She reiterated her call for Zuma to show accountability for the government’s faults. 

"If you look at any corporate environment, if things are not working, if the wheels of a corporate environment are not working, the person to take responsibility and accountability is the person leading that organisation," Mandela said. 

Also watch: We are united to defend our democracy - Nelson Mandela's granddaughter

"It is the same with government, the person that is accountable to take accountability on what is happening in government is the president, in any administration."
Mandela called on the ANC leadership to return to the "basic tenants of the Freedom Charter".

"The Freedom Charter that says that the people shall have schools, the people shall have land and they shall have education and they shall have health," she said. 
Mandela was, however, weary of comparing the ANC to the apartheid government.

"Well it would be unfair to compare them to the apartheid government, but there certain things they could do certainly much much better and they are not doing," Mandela said. 

Asked if the issues the country is facing is as a result of Nelson Mandela’s legacy, Mandela defended her grandfather's actions. 

"I would like to say to … people, can they share with me what strategies would they employ were they confronted with the same things that granddad and his comrades were confronted with back in the day," Mandela said. 

"If you would remember… there was a bloodbath and we were on the verge of a civil war, what could they have done to make things better?"


Read more on:    nelson mandela  |  jacob zuma  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC defending corruption in Johannesburg - DA

2017-04-28 21:56

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Pope in Africa, presidential health scare and GOLD!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philippi 18:08 PM
Road name: Stock Road

Parklands 17:10 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 28 2017-04-28 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 