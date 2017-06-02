 

Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle record appeal to be heard

2017-06-02 08:32

Nation Nyoka, News24

President Jacob Zuma. (Themba Hadebe, AP)

President Jacob Zuma. (Themba Hadebe, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The High Court in Johannesburg will on Friday morning hear an appeal by President Jacob Zuma against a ruling that he must hand over records explaining his controversial Cabinet reshuffle.

The infamous late night reshuffle saw Pravin Gordhan axed as finance minister, along with his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, among others.

At the time, an intelligence report was alleged to have sparked the reshuffle and Zuma’s earlier request that Gordhan return from an investor roadshow abroad.

The Democratic Alliance filed an urgent application on April 24 to force Zuma to disclose his reasons for reshuffling his Cabinet, and on May 4, Judge Bashier Vally ruled in favour of the application in the High Court in Pretoria.

Zuma’s lawyers then bizarrely asked the DA to produce the very same intelligence report that the party wanted Zuma to supply.

DA federal council chair James Selfe confirmed on Friday that the case would go ahead following an initial postponement on Monday, due to a bereavement on Zuma’s legal team.

Read more on:    da  |  jacob zuma  |  johannesburg  |  cabinet reshuffle  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Why we will die fighting for a decent place to stay' - land occupier

2017-06-02 07:10

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Henri van Breda phone and Google search records revealed
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 31 May 2017-05-31 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 