Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle record appeal to be heard

Johannesburg – The High Court in Johannesburg will on Friday
morning hear an appeal by President Jacob Zuma against a ruling that he must
hand over records explaining his controversial Cabinet reshuffle.
The infamous late night reshuffle saw Pravin Gordhan axed as
finance minister, along with his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, among others.
At the time, an intelligence report was alleged to have
sparked the reshuffle and Zuma’s earlier request that Gordhan return from an
investor roadshow abroad.
The Democratic Alliance filed an urgent application on April
24 to force Zuma to disclose his reasons for reshuffling his Cabinet, and on
May 4, Judge Bashier Vally ruled in favour of the application in the High Court
in Pretoria.
Zuma’s lawyers then bizarrely asked the DA to produce the
very same intelligence report that the party wanted Zuma to supply.
DA federal council chair James Selfe confirmed on Friday
that the case would go ahead following an initial postponement on Monday, due
to a bereavement on Zuma’s legal team.