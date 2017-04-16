 

Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle was a long time coming - Sihle Zikalala

2017-04-16 12:45

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Durban - President Jacob Zuma should have changed his Cabinet a long time ago, ANC chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday. 

While addressing the Twelve Apostles' Church in Christ during the Easter Service in Umgababa, South of Durban, Zikalala used the podium to bolster more support for Zuma. 

Zikalala told congregants that those marching against Zuma would be disappointed. He assured them that Zuma would remain at the helm until his term ends.

"They must respect that he [Zuma] was elected democratically and he will not be removed through marches. If presidents were removed because of marches, we would have president each day... President Zuma will stay as the state president."

Taking a jab at the numbers from the marches that took place across the country, Zikalala said those who marched against Zuma could not mobilise even a million of the country's citizens. 

"There are those who are saying he must stay. Most of them are those who voted for him. The majority of those who marched did not vote for him. To those who didn’t vote for him, when we march to support the president they won't like it,'' he said.

He said while protesters had a right to march, they must be aware when exercising their rights that "others have rights that need to be protected".

"I want to assure you that the country is at peace. We were able to survive difficult and challenging times. Now we have liberty and democracy. We have a constitution that protects rights of all," he said. 

Zikalala added that Zuma had a constitutional right to change his cabinet as he sees fit. He compared Zuma's recent reshuffle to former President Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki saying that they too made Cabinet changes.

"Maybe one of the decisions taken by Zuma now are decisions he should have taken long time ago."

He assured congregants that the ANC and Zuma were determined to bring economic freedom to black people.

"Even though we are on junk status, our children will still get free education. Our grants will be distributed."

The ANC is facing an unparalleled revolt against a party leader in office. Calls for Zuma to step down have come from within the governing party, including from prominent stalwarts, the SACP and Cosatu, who had campaigned for Zuma's presidency.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, civil society, religious leaders and unions took to the streets with thousands of their supporters to march against Zuma.

