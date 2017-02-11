 

Zuma's SONA education promises hogwash - Wits SRC

2017-02-11 06:33

Sisa Canca, News24

Academics protest on the steps of Wits University in support of students who are against university. (Picture: Leon Sadiki)

Johannesburg – The promises about higher education President Jacob Zuma made in his State of the Nation Address are little more than hogwash, Wits University’s SRC said on Friday.

“There was nothing new in yesterday's speech, just a normal pep talk,” secretary general David Manabile said.

Students had wanted Zuma to say something about the roll-out of free, quality education.

Zuma said government would pay poor students’ fee increases for the 2017 academic year.

“That thing is complete hogwash. Eight percent of R120 000 or whatever amount you'll be paying is nothing,” Manabile said.

They intended writing a response to Zuma by Monday.

Political analyst, Dr Somadoda Fikeni, said Zuma had not presented a clear funding plan for higher education.

“He simply stated government commitment, which has already been communicated to the public, without revealing what the new funding plan is. It was a repeat of what the government is already doing.”

Fikeni said Zuma gave a fair amount of attention to higher education, but there was nothing “radically new” in his speech.


