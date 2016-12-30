'Arrogant' ANC humbled in 2016 - EFF

Johannesburg - 2016 was the most important political year in the country's democratic history, according to the Economic Freedom Fighters.

"This is because, for the first time, the days of a one dominant party system have reached their cul-de-sac; the corrupt and arrogant ANC which has ruled South Africa for the past 22 years with a false sense of entitlement now knows without a shadow of a doubt that it is dispensable," the party said in its end of year statement.

The EFF says the August local government elections showed that the country’s democracy was maturing and that liberation movements could fall if they did not respect the will of the people.

The more-than-a-century-old ANC saw its electoral support decline nationally this year as it lost control of the key metros of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay to coalitions led by the Democratic Alliance.

"In 2016, this century-old colossal [sic] felt the power of the electorate and came to realise that it is not in power because of its own doing, but because of the will of the people," the party said.

The local government elections saw the EFF emerge as kingmakers that gave their votes to the DA-led coalition to govern in the three metros. The three-year-old EFF also emerged as the third strongest party in the country. It said the outcome of the municipal polls had put it at the centre of electoral revival.

"It is the EFF which has restored conscience in the heart of our politics; where it is now evident, more than ever, that without respecting the will of the people, even century old liberation movements can fall," the party said.

It thanked its members for working tirelessly during the campaign, which it described as the longest, as well as its supporters.

The EFF also wished South Africans and the continent a "revolutionary new year".

"We call on all who will be travelling over this time to do so responsibly and not to drink and drive. We call on young people to practice safe sex and not to abuse alcohol and drugs. We also call on all parents to take extra care of children amidst all the festivities; let no child be lost in this season, let the whole community be on guard against child neglect."

“We wish you all a 2017 full of peace, social justice, equality and economic freedom in our lifetime,” the party said.

