5 most expensive double-cab bakkies in SA

Cape Town - South Africans have a vast array of options when it comes to choosing a new bakkie. In a market rich with fantastic offerings, deciding on which bakkie to purchase can be daunting.

Part of the problem in finding the ideal bakkie is that motorists have to scout for one that fits their budget; and that’s easier said than done. Fortunately, we've listed some of most expensive double-cab models available locally.

Hitting R700k!

Volkswagen has launched its facelifted Amarok, fitted with a new 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, in South Africa in April 2017. Compared to rivals - the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger - the Amarok is the only bakkie to offer a V6 diesel derivative.

The enhancements and tweaks made to the new bakkie does come at cost. Just shy of R750 000, the top-spec Amarok is quite pricey -It's more than R100 000 than the top-of-the-range Toyota Hilux!

What's even more alarming is the fact that Mercedes-Benz new SA-bound bakkie, the X-Class, has yet to be launched locally.

READ: 2017 VW Amarok bakkie in SA - Prices, details and gallery

Here are SA’s five most expensive double-cab bakkies:

1 Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 4Motion Extreme - R748 600

The Amarok's new 3.0-litre V6 diesel released the cat among the pigeons, and with 165kW/550Nm there is more than enough pulling power to take on rivals. Although this type of power in a bakkie sounds awesome, it comes at a hefty price. There will be consumers who'll opt for this derivative but they'll have to ask question whether the V6 is worth the +R740 000 pricetag? VW does offer the same engine on two lower-spec models, retailing for R716 600 and R665 700, respectively.

2 Toyota Land Cruiser 79 4.5D-4D LX V8 - R734 800

The Land Cruiser, one of SA's greatest bakkie success stories, has come a long way. It has a proven off-road system and a die-hard reputation. It's currently South Africa's only V8 bakkie and that alone is a nice credential to have. It's 4.5-litre engine is capable of 151kW/430Nm. For R734 800 you're purchasing a monster double-cabs in SA that's built for hard labour and capable of tackling any terrain.

3 Toyota Hilux 4.0 V6 4×4 Raider - R621 600

The Toyota Hilux has the luxury of a being SA's best-selling bakkie and tops overall vehicle sales. The double-cab 4.0-litre V6 churns out 175kW/376Nm and is the last remaining petrol V6 engine on the local pick-up market. And at R621 600 it is the only petrol option in this list.

4 Ford Ranger 3.2 4×4 Wildtrak auto - R619 900

Ford's Ranger bakkie is embroiled in a constant battle with the Hilux with both competing for the title of SA's best-selling bakkie. With its 3.2-litre diesel engine (147kW/470Nm) it gives the Hilux a good run for its money. The Wildtrak looks more purposeful than its lesser siblings and with its orange paintjob is a lot more intimidating on the road. Priced from R619 900.

5 Nissan Navara 2.3D 4×4 LE auto - R584 900

The Navara was launched in SA in March 2017 with only a 2.3-litre diesel engine (140kW/450Nm) available. The automaker could've launched a 3.0-litre V6 diesel derivative too but decided against this to avoid rising prices. The Navara has a five-link coil-suspension setup at the rear that gives the bakkie a ride quality akin to that of an SUV. And at R584 900 that's not too bad.

Click on the blue arrow (bottom right) to scroll through the slides:



