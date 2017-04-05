ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa, Mantashe, Mkhize 'lambasted' for speaking out against Zuma

Three of the ANC's top officials - deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary general Gwede Mantashe, and treasurer general Zweli Mkhize - have accepted that they made a "mistake" by publicly criticising President Jacob Zuma following his Cabinet reshuffle.

Zuma has won the day after a special extended ANC National Working Committee meeting rejected calls for him to step down.

"Officials had a candid report on serious issue disagreements, it was a mistake that must not to be committed again," Mantashe said.

Mantashe was speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday morning, a day after the NWC met.

News24 Politics Editor Mahlatse Gallens talks us through the significant briefing. Watch...