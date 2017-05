'My son is gone, what about his life?' - distraught father of Coligny teen as murder-accused granted bail

08 May, 12:29 PM

There has been public outcry after the two accused of allegedly murdering a Coligny teen were granted bail. Watch.

The deceased's father, Sakkie Dingake, said he was hurt by the ruling.

"They are concerned about their jobs; what about my son?" he asked, following the ruling at Coligny Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"My son is gone, what about his life?"