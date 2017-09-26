Esther Mahlangu: Ndebele art showed me the world

News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

26 September, 02:36 PM

Heritage icon and Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu wants to be remembered for her work.

Mahlangu has been painting since she was 10 years old and is today passing on her teachings at her home in KwaNdebele in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

The renowned 81-year-old artist has travelled the world through her paintings and worked with brands like German car maker BMW and Belvedere Vodka, alongside musician John Legend.

"I want to be remembered for my work; for my paintings, and for the many places my art has taken me," she said.

President Jacob Zuma on Heritage Day praised Mahlangu for her work and contribution in conserving the Ndebele culture.

He said her designs continue to dazzle the world. 

Zuma said he is pleased that the provincial government will launch a project on her works to build "a lasting legacy of her work".

