'He was a force, but avoided the limelight' - nephew on uncle Kathrada

28 March, 09:36 AM

Ahmed Kathrada's grand nephew, Aziz Kathrada, spoke to the media outside the Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Parktown on Tuesday morning, about his mixed emotions, and the legacy his late great uncle has left behind. Watch.

Iconic struggle veteran and Rivonia trialist Ahmed Kathrada, 87, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning following complications from recent surgery for a blood clot.