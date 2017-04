Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika | 112 years since Enoch Sontonga's death

18 April, 03:45 PM

It's been 112 years since music composer and teacher Enoch Sontonga died.

But do you know who he is? He is the composer of what we know today as the national anthem, Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika.

The song was translated to Swahili and also became Tanzania’s anthem.

