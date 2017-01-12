Unlikely science hero one of Western Cape's top achievers

Siphelele Xabendlini is the only learner to date coming from a previously disadvantaged school, to have achieved the top position in the Western Cape in Physical Science - in fact he received full marks! Watch.

Siphelele came from the Eastern Cape in 2014 and started Grade 10 at Phundulwazi Secondary School in Phillippi. Refusing to let circumstances ruin his opportunities, he decided to put in the hours in maths and science - his favourite subjects. He lived in the informal settlement of Browns Farm and refused all offers to move out of the area, including one from a member of staff at his school.

On Thursday, Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and MEC of Education in the province, Debbie Schäfer, hosted the Western Cape National Senior Certificate (NSC) 2016 Awards Ceremony at the Premier’s Residence.



The event celebrated outstanding achievement by schools and candidates in the 2016 National Senior Certificate examinations.





