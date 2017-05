Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, will address the media from Parliament's Imbizo Centre regarding the reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO. Watch below.



In April, Brown turned down Eskom's proposal to give its former CEO and newly-sworn in MP Brian Molefe a R30m pension payout.

Commentators believe a 'compromise' has been reached after it was announced on Friday that Molefe is set to return to Eskom as CEO on Monday, as the board had rescinded his application for early retirement.

