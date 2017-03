Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and Sassa have accepted responsibility for failing to ensure that the agency is ready to take over payment of social grants and an agreement over a payment plan has been reached.

This was revealed in Sassa's follow up report to the Constitutional Court, which was filed on Thursday and received by the court on Friday.

Sassa, Social Development and Cash Paymaster Services came to an agreement over a payment plan on Friday.



"The minister and Sassa accept responsibility for Sassa's inability to deliver the system deliverables set out in the progress report," the papers read.