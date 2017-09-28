News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

WATCH: 'In 59 years, we had never suspended a member until now' - BLSA on KPMG

WATCH: Power relations and sexual violence tackled in ‘Khwezi’

28 September, 12:54 PM

Journalist, broadcaster and author, Redi Tlhabi, was joined by more than 200 readers, including close family and friends, as she launched her second book titled 'Khwezi - The Remarkable Story Of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo' on Wednesday evening in Hyde Park. Watch. 

The book reflects on power relations and sexual violence, based on the trial of President Jacob Zuma when he was accused of rape by the late Fezekile Kuzwayo - affectionately known as "Khwezi", in 2006.

Tlhabi is a winner of the 2013 Alan Paton Award for her autobiographical book 'Endings and Beginnings'.

