WATCH: Very slim chance of finding boy lost in mine shaft - officials

02 March, 09:37 AM

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Johannesburg - There is a slim chance that the 5-year-old boy, who fell into a disused mine shaft in Jerusalem in Boksburg, will be found alive, emergency services have said.

Five-year-old Richard Thole fell into the shaft on Saturday. Rescuers have been trying to reach him ever since. "If... one wants to start looking at the time frame since Saturday, it's almost five days now, so technically with the size of the shaft and the challenges we face, the chances of finding the child alive is minimal," said Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi.

Ntladi said that Ekurhuleni Community and Safety MMC Vivienne Chauke, the family of the 5-year-old, the Department of Mineral Resources and Mines Rescue had gone to meet with the mayor to discuss a way forward.